TAIPEI: Puma Shen is a politician behind the slogan "Ocean Current," which captures the unexpected popularity of the opposition candidate trying to take control of Taiwan's capital.

His views on the island's independence made him a wanted man in China, which is claiming Taiwan as its own territory. But it's his focus on specific livelihood issues, from planting more trees to boosting support for social workers, that appears to be winning him supporters.

The candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party, also known as Shen Pao-yang, has polled neck and neck with the incumbent Taipei mayor, Chiang Wan-an, in many of the latest surveys.

Taipei has traditionally been a stronghold for the Beijing-friendly Nationalist Party, also known as the Kuomintang, or KMT. If Shen wins Saturday's election, it will be a major victory for the DPP, which hasn't controlled Taipei since 1998.