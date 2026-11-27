WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's right-wing coalition has lost its parliamentary majority, final results from this month's election showed Friday, plunging the country into political uncertainty with an insurgent centrist party set to play kingmaker.

Preliminary results of the November 7 poll had Luxon's National Party-led coalition clinging onto power.

But margins were so tight that his party lost two seats in the final results announced Friday -- leaving his coalition with the populist NZ First and the libertarian ACT one seat short of a majority.

Luxon declared he had a mandate to form the country's next government in the wake of this month's vote, bitterly fought and dominated by spiralling costs of living in the South Pacific country.

He has continued running the country since the November 7 poll, but on Friday admitted that forming a new government will be "challenging".

"I want to be upfront with New Zealanders. These negotiations may be challenging, and they could take some time," he told journalists.

He will now need the backing of the centrist newcomers Opportunity, led by Qiulae Wong, if he wants to govern.

And if a deal isn't struck, the country could be headed for another election.

"Getting it right matters far more than getting it done quickly," Luxon said.

"New Zealanders need a government that is stable, that works together, and will last for the full term."

Pledging kinder, gentler politics as well as action on climate change, her party became the first in decades to make parliament without a former cabinet minister as leader.

Wong has vowed to work with whichever party has the largest number of seats.

But she has insisted that her party's "bottom lines" on climate change action, cost of living and cleaning up politics are non-negotiable.

On the campaign trail, she ruled out working with a government in which NZ First leader Winston Peters was foreign minister, after he told a Chinese-born lawmaker to "go back to your own country".

Speaking outside parliament following the final result, she told journalists she was expecting "challenging" talks.