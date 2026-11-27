LONDON: A schizophrenic man was found guilty Thursday of the attempted murders of 14 people over three separate incidents over a 24-hour period that culminated with the stabbing of 10 people on a high-speed London-bound train.

Anthony Williams, 33, had admitted carrying out the attacks but denied that he intended to kill. His trial at Cambridge Crown Court was told that he was suffering from an acute psychosis at the time as a result of his schizophrenia.

But he was found guilty of all 14 counts of attempted murder by a jury after 16 hours and 52 minutes of deliberations. Most of the verdicts were unanimous.

Williams started his stabbing rampage on the evening of Oct. 31, 2025, when he knifed a boy and attempted to stab two men in the town of Peterborough, around 75 miles north of the capital.

He then traveled to London, where he stabbed a boy on a metro train in the early hours of Nov. 1, before returning to Peterborough and spending much of the day at home.

That evening, he boarded an LNER train service and stabbed nine passengers and a member of the onboard staff during his five-minute attack.

All survived their injuries.