BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is taking bold steps to curb rampant oil smuggling, moves that the US has praised but that risk putting him at odds with Iraq's Kurds and neighbouring Iran.

Iraq has long been stuck balancing the competing influence of the United States and Iran. But Zaidi has been steering the country closer to Washington and has been lauded by President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Trump said he backs Zaidi's "efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state".

Zaidi, who has repeatedly vowed to disarm Iran-backed armed groups, recently went after a powerful faction over alleged oil smuggling.

On Tuesday, he also moved to place the Kurdistan region's border crossings and several oil fields under federal control -- a step that would tighten Baghdad's grip on the autonomous region while cutting smuggling routes into Iran.

US interests

Zaidi enjoys close ties with Trump envoy Tom Barrack, who is driving efforts to expand US oil investments in Iraq and develop an export route through Syria that could reduce the dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

Yet the US must first deal with two main challenges: Iran-backed groups hostile to its interests, and rampant smuggling that gives a lifeline to Iran and threatens investments.

The US, which is intensifying its economic pressure against the Islamic republic, accuses Tehran of using Iraq to evade sanctions, and has previously sanctioned Iraqi individuals and companies for blending Iraqi and Iranian oil.

Sajad Jiyad, senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy, said that Zaidi's "strategy is aligned with what America wants for Iraq and for its Iran policy".

"A stronger central government serves US interests better," as it can better control the country and rein in armed groups, even if that weakens traditional US allies such as the Kurdistan authorities, the Baghdad-based analyst said.

Zaidi's crackdown on oil smuggling through Kurdistan targets routes used to move crude into Iran where it is being blended with Iranian crude for export, according to an intelligence document cited by Iraq's state media.

Cutting off that flow is "exactly what US policy is right now: maximum pressure through economic blockade," Jiyad said.

Earlier this month, Zaidi went after Kataeb Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed group that refuses to give up its weapons, over alleged oil smuggling in its stronghold south of Baghdad.

He later sent government forces into the area under a compromise deal that averted a confrontation.

Several Iraqi political sources told AFP that Zaidi's relationship with Tehran has strained and that Iran will not accept that its allied factions disarm amid a regional war.