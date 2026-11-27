KUWAIT CITY: A drone attack in Kuwait killed two Italian technicians working on an air defence system on Thursday (November 276, 2026), marking the first fatal strike in the Gulf state for months.

Both Italy and Kuwait confirmed the deaths, blaming the attack on Iran. But Tehran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi insisted in calls to his Kuwaiti and Italian counterparts that it was not behind the deadly strike.

Iran has in the last week ratcheted up attacks on Kuwait and Gulf neighbour Bahrain while it continues to fight the United States for control of the contested Strait of Hormuz.

"Around 2:00 p.m. today, several Iranian-made drones targeted Kuwaiti military installations, including an air-defence detection station where two Italian technicians from Rheinmetall were working," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took to social media to offer her condolences.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by the attack and their families," she wrote on X.

But Iran was quick to refute the allegations that it was behind the deadly attack.

Mr. Araghchi held phone calls with both his Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani to deny Tehran's involvement, according to Iran's state TV and Foreign Ministry.