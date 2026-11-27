San Francisco, United States: News of Jensen Huang's shocking return to Nvidia had barely landed when President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of the Nvidia cofounder holding up a red bra, surrounded by security personnel whisking him offstage, blood streaked across his face.

The image was based on a real photo taken in 2024 when Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and implied that Huang, too, had survived a bid to take him out.

For many women, though, the image spoke insultingly to longstanding frustrations about sexism, double standards and a lack of accountability for men in power -- across politics and business.

Meanwhile, many "tech bros" rushed to Huang's defense over the past couple of weeks. Billionaire Elon Musk was among many people who signed a petition calling for Huang's reinstatement.

Venture capitalist Jason Calacanis described Huang as a "hero" and downplayed the scandal that led to Huang's resignation as less important than the United States winning the AI race against China.

"They're standing up for the idea that certain men can do whatever they want," Cleo Capital Managing Director Sarah Kunst told AFP.

Part of the problem might be "hero worship," she said.

It also reflects the tech industry's mythology around "founder mode" -- the belief that companies thrive when founders stay hands-on rather than cede control to executives.

Huang resigned on November 12 from Nvidia, the company he cofounded and has led for more than three decades, amid allegations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman that US officials suspect was working for Chinese intelligence, triggering national security concerns.

Another of Huanga's alleged lovers was a subordinate at Nvidia.

"This is a great example of why integrity matters," Kunst said. "As soon as I heard about the honeypot element, it was clear to me that there were lapses in judgment that were really big."