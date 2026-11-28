KABUL: An explosion at a middle school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar has killed or wounded several students, police in the province said Saturday.

Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters, said the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the province's Andar Ser area, adding that several students were killed or wounded in the blast.

There was no immediate information on what caused the explosion or on the exact number of casualties. Investigative teams from Kunar province, which is located on the border with Pakistan, were at the scene, he said.

In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul wounded more than 40 children aged between 9 and 14.