LIMA: A Peruvian air force helicopter carrying military personnel crashed in a coca-growing river basin in the country's southeast, killing eight people and seriously injuring the pilot, the defense ministry said Friday.

The helicopter crashed while on a mission to rescue a patrol in a remote area of the valley formed by the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, known by its Spanish acronym VRAEM, authorities said.

"Search and rescue operations located the aircraft and the nine military personnel who were on board," the defense ministry said in a statement.

"Enzo Espinoza Roque, the pilot and sole survivor, was evacuated to Lima to receive specialized medical treatment."

VRAEM is Peru's largest coca-growing valley and has been militarized for decades because of drug trafficking and the presence of remnants of the Shining Path guerrilla group.

The aircraft had been reported missing Thursday night after rescuing three army personnel in Sanabamba, a remote community in the Ayacucho region.

No details were given on why they needed rescuing, but they were among those killed in the crash.

Another MI-17 crashed in southern Peru in February killing all 15 on board.

Peru is one of the world's largest producers of coca leaves and cocaine, according to the United Nations.