PARIS: France, Britain and six other countries on Saturday issued a joint statement calling for postponed Palestinian legislative elections to take place in the first three months of 2027.

The vote was "essential" for a "democratic renewal" in the Palestinian territories and "is inseparable from the preservation of the two State solution, which we remain steadfastly committed to", they said.

The other countries behind the joint statement were Canada, Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland.

Last month, Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas postponed legislative elections to September next year.

The first legislative elections since 2006, which the international community has strongly advocated for, had been scheduled for November 28, with a presidential election expected in early 2027.

"Twenty years after the last national election in Palestine," Palestinians were still being denied "the right to express themselves democratically through the ballot box", the eight countries said.

"The holding of free and transparent elections is essential to preserve the democratic principles that must remain at the heart of Palestinian institutions."

The ministers also warned that their continued support for the Palestinian Authority went hand in hand with commitments on reform and democratic renewal.

Abbas's office in October blamed the delay on "obstacles imposed by Israeli measures... as well as the need to create appropriate political, security and on-the-ground conditions".

Israel, which held its own elections late last month, rejected any responsibility for the delay.