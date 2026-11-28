GAZA CITY: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) voiced outrage on Saturday after an Israeli strike killed two staff members at a clinic in Gaza, while the Israeli military claimed that the pair were Hamas "terrorists".

The Friday night strike in Gaza City drew swift condemnation from the head of the UN's World Health Organization and came despite a ceasefire in the war-shattered Palestinian territory.

MSF said it was "devastated" by the killings of the two men and denounced "a direct hit" on the organisation. "Our premises were clearly marked with MSF logos, and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military," it wrote on X.

The Israeli military identified the men as Ahmad Abou Hassira and Hamas artillery cell commander Moaz Sobh.

"While also serving as terrorists, the two worked as security guards at a clinic operated by Doctors Without Borders," it said in a statement.

The military said the strike had not targeted a hospital and no damage was caused to medical infrastructure in the area.

The Palestinian ambassador to France, Hala Abou Hassira, said her 25-year-old cousin was one of the men killed, calling him "the kindest of us all".

"Neither humanitarian facilities, nor clinics, nor their staff are spared Israeli barbarity," she wrote on X.

On Saturday, AFP footage showed distraught mourners weeping over the body of Ahmad Abou Hassira, stroking and kissing his face before carrying him through the streets for the funeral procession.

"He was an unarmed civilian with no affiliation to any political faction or military organisation in the Gaza Strip. He was targeted while performing his work," one of his relatives, also called Ahmad Abou Hassira, told AFP.

"We call upon the international community to take action to put an end to this ongoing criminality, the daily killings and the bloodshed," he added.