LONDON: Fading in and out of consciousness during one phase of her cancer treatment, Britain's Princess Catherine struggled to make sense of her surroundings — a sterile hospital room with no fresh air, no greenery and nothing familiar to focus on.

But in that moment, as she recounts in a new documentary about her diagnosis and recovery, she became aware that someone was holding her hand.

"They weren't talking to me. They weren't trying to fix anything. They were just there,'' she recalls, without identifying her comforter. "And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, I'll forever be grateful for. And it really made me realize the importance of simply being alongside somebody through their darkest times.''

Cancer shifts something inside you

That message of gratitude — for the medical treatment she received and the second chance she's been given — runs throughout the 30-minute film "Heal," in which the woman commonly known as Kate discusses her experiences since being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. The vehicle for the film is her quest last June to complete the Three Peaks Challenge, a grueling effort to scale the tallest mountains in each of England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.

The cameras follow Kate, now 44 and in remission, as she challenges her own body to see what it can do after surgery, chemotherapy and recovery. But the pilgrimage is as much spiritual as physical.

As she traverses the mountains, at times wearing a T-shirt and ball cap under brilliant blue skies and at others donning a hooded parka to shield her from the chilling mist, Kate talks about the changes cancer has brought to her life, including the realization that our time on Earth is short.

"I think when you've had to confront your own vulnerabilities, you know, when faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite,'' she said. "And in those moments, yes, a shift does happen.''