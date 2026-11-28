SAN JUAN: Thousands of people protested Friday in Puerto Rico's capital as anger and frustration erupted over record high electric rates, the surging cost of living, deterioration in basic services and other issues.

Retirees, university students, bus drivers and others joined the protest organized by some 30 groups ranging from unions to religious organizations. The crowds gathered in front of the largest mall in the Caribbean on Black Friday for what organizers dubbed the "Day of National Outrage."

Hundreds of demonstrators arrived by bus in San Juan from dozens of cities and towns across the island.

Asked what problems Puerto Rico had, 74-year-old Radamés García Badillo said "Where to start? The outrage is absolute."

He noted that power and water services are unreliable, with his neighborhood going dark at least once a week for several hours.

He also decried a sharp increase in the cost of living.

"We're buying less because things are extremely expensive," he said. "For us retirees, it is essential to make every dollar stretch."

The protest is one of the largest in the U.S. territory since Gov. Jenniffer González took office in January 2025, and it grew throughout the day as demonstrators took over one of the island's main highways, forcing its closure.

"Things have never been good in Puerto Rico, but they keep getting worse," said Verónica Ishtar, a 22-year-old visual arts student who drew sketches of the protesters.

This week alone, the power in her neighborhood went out 12 times, and she struggles to pay her power bill.