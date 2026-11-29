An air traffic controller can be heard instructing the pilots to abandon the landing and execute a go-around, saying, "Delta 1972, go around. We're having a big earthquake." The aircraft then pulled up, climbed away from the runway and remained airborne before making another approach.

The flight, identified as Delta 1972, was arriving from Kansas City. It was operated by an Airbus A319 aircraft. Flight-tracking information showed that the aircraft flew back over the Malibu area and downtown Los Angeles before landing safely. It reached the airport gate at around 10.01 am, with the flight delayed by one hour and 13 minutes against its scheduled arrival.

Delta said another of its flights, Flight 1628, was also instructed to perform a precautionary go-around while approaching LAX during the earthquake. Both aircraft subsequently landed safely

The earthquake struck at around 9.30 am local time, with its epicentre about 3 miles (5 km) southwest of Manhattan Beach, a coastal city southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The tremors were felt across densely populated Southern California, including at the airport, where ceiling tiles fell inside a terminal and glass was shattered.