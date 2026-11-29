A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday morning, triggering dozens of aftershocks and forcing a Delta Air Lines passenger flight to abort its landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as tremors shook the airport.
The dramatic moment was captured on a livestream of aircraft movements at LAX, which showed the camera shaking as the earthquake struck while a Delta aircraft was approaching the runway. Car alarms could also be heard in the background as the tremors rattled the airport.
An air traffic controller can be heard instructing the pilots to abandon the landing and execute a go-around, saying, "Delta 1972, go around. We're having a big earthquake." The aircraft then pulled up, climbed away from the runway and remained airborne before making another approach.
The flight, identified as Delta 1972, was arriving from Kansas City. It was operated by an Airbus A319 aircraft. Flight-tracking information showed that the aircraft flew back over the Malibu area and downtown Los Angeles before landing safely. It reached the airport gate at around 10.01 am, with the flight delayed by one hour and 13 minutes against its scheduled arrival.
Delta said another of its flights, Flight 1628, was also instructed to perform a precautionary go-around while approaching LAX during the earthquake. Both aircraft subsequently landed safely
The earthquake struck at around 9.30 am local time, with its epicentre about 3 miles (5 km) southwest of Manhattan Beach, a coastal city southwest of downtown Los Angeles. The tremors were felt across densely populated Southern California, including at the airport, where ceiling tiles fell inside a terminal and glass was shattered.
The quake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, one of which caused the press box to sway at the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena ahead of a rivalry football game between the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Fire Department briefly activated its earthquake response, deploying personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations to assess infrastructure for possible damage. It later returned to normal operations after determining that no damage or injuries had been reported in the city.
There were no immediate reports of significant damage or serious injuries following the earthquake. The tremor was the largest to hit the region since 2014, providing a jolt to residents during the holiday weekend.
Teresa Macias, a 66-year-old office clerk, was making coffee after getting out of bed when her house in Lomita, southeast of Manhattan Beach, began shaking. Painted bottles she decorates fell to the floor, while her dog ran underneath her bed in panic.
"This one got everybody's attention," she told The Associated Press.
Lucy Jones, a veteran Southern California seismologist, said the series of aftershocks was "probably a bit more active than average, but well within the normal range".
Manhattan Beach authorities urged residents to remain prepared for further aftershocks, which could occur minutes, hours or even days after the initial earthquake.
"We will probably have more that will be felt," Jones said during a conference call with reporters.
(With inputs from AP, AFP)