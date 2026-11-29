KYIV: Attacks in Ukraine and Russia killed at least six people and wounded more than 20, authorities said Sunday, while Moscow said it had shot down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones for the second night in a row.

Russia and Ukraine have escalated their aerial strikes in recent months even as they engage in US-mediated talks to end the war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly five years ago.

Russian strikes killed five people across Ukraine, local officials said Sunday.

Two people died and one was wounded in a Russian attack on the Vinnytsia region, according to regional head Natalia Zabolotna. She did not specify the type of attack, but said that a residential building was damaged and two minibuses caught fire.

In the Odesa region, one person was killed and three wounded when a strike set the fourth and fifth floors of a 14-story apartment building on fire and damaged cars, local authorities said. Elsewhere in the region, a farm was damaged and a large fire broke out at warehouses holding toys and household appliances, where two more people were hurt, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

In Zaporizhzhia, rescuers pulled a 14-year-old girl alive from the rubble after guided aerial bombs struck the city center, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said. Her mother was killed and two other people were wounded. The strike destroyed houses and damaged other buildings, he said.

Nine people were wounded when a Russian drone struck an industrial area of Kharkiv, the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said Sunday.

Late Saturday, a Russian drone hit the courtyard of an apartment building in the city of Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine's Poltava region, killing one person and injuring six, regional Gov. Vitalii Dyakivnych said.

Russia launched 140 drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's air force said. According to preliminary figures released Sunday, 101 were shot down or suppressed.