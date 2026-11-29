MELBOURNE: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor party has suffered a catastrophic defeat in Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria, results showed Sunday, with conservatives coasting into power for the first time in 12 years.

With over half of the votes counted, the centre-right Liberal-National coalition has won a majority of seats in the state's lower house.

Projections by local media suggest Labor could become even the third-largest party in the state's lower house, behind the left-wing Greens.

Thirty-six-year-old leader Jess Wilson will now become the next premier of Victoria.

She is the first Liberal woman to become the state's premier, dubbed "Australia's toughest job" by business daily the Australian Financial Review.

Wilson has pledged Aus$20 billion ($13 billion) in measures aimed at reducing Victoria's debt -- the highest in the country -- including a controversial plan to privatise the sewerage system.

"We are just so incredibly humbled," Wilson said on Sunday.

"This is just an enormous privilege and we're going to get a coffee and then that's when the work starts.

"I'm just absolutely honoured to be given the trust of Victorians."