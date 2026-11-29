KARACHI: The death toll from the collapse of a six-story building under construction in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi rose to 16 Sunday after rescuers recovered eight more bodies over the past 24 hours, police and local officials said.

Rescuers are still searching for some people believed trapped beneath the rubble of the building, which collapsed on Wednesday, Abid Sheikh, an official at provincial emergency services, said in a statement.

He hoped that the rescue operation will be completed soon, adding that rescuers are carefully using heavy machinery in hopes of still finding survivors.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and other government officials are supervising the rescue operation. Wahab last week said that authorities have dismissed more than a dozen officials over alleged negligence.

Building collapses are common across Pakistan, where construction standards are often poorly enforced and builders frequently use substandard materials or disregard safety regulations to cut costs. Last month, the roof of a private school collapsed in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 34 children and a teacher.