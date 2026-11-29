LOS ANGELES: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off the southern California coast on Saturday, rattling windows in the Los Angeles area and forcing an airliner to abort landing at the city's airport.

The quake was centered off the coast of Manhattan Beach, a city near Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey reported, and was followed by a series of aftershocks.

The quake triggered car alarms, shattered windows at the airport and sent smoke billowing from a refinery as automated safety procedures were activated, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

The California governor's Office of Emergency Services said on Facebook it was "actively working with local officials to assess any impacts."

"Earthquakes are unpredictable, so be prepared for aftershocks," it added.

The initial quake forced a Delta Airlines plane to abort landing just as it approached Los Angeles airport, according to footage from the area.

The airliner was on the point of touching down when the quake struck, prompting the crew to be ordered to abort in case a crack had appeared in the runway.

City Mayor Karen Bass told Fox News "that was absolutely the right thing to do, because how would they know until the runways have been checked?"

An aftershock knocked out a white ceiling panel at Los Angeles airport where windows in one of the terminals were also shattered.

"People were scared," Kenna Cramer, 27, an attorney from Maryland who was boarding a flight home to Washington, told local media. "There was a minor scream coming from a woman, then everyone calmed down."