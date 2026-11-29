BANGKOK: Airstrikes by Myanmar's military on two separate days killed more than 70 people, including children, according to opposition groups, a rescue official and media reports.

The attacks were the latest in a series of frequent and deadly airstrikes by Myanmar's military targeting pro-democracy armed groups and ethnic armed organizations. Such attacks have often resulted in civilian casualties.

The military-backed government did not immediately comment on the reported attacks. In the past, the military has said it only attacks legitimate targets of war, accusing the resistance forces of being terrorists.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition. After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of the military rule took up arms, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.

The airstrikes hit a wedding venue, schools and residential areas. More than 70 people were wounded in the attacks on the state of Shan in the east, Rakhine in the west and the central Magway region.

An airstrike on Nov. 28 killed 21 civilians, including children, and wounded 30 others, Banya Khung Aung, secretary 2 of the Interim Executive Council of Karenni State, also known as Kayah, an interim governing body established by resistance groups, told The Associated Press on Sunday.

A jet fighter dropped bombs as preparations were underway for a wedding near a school and displacement camps in Le Kyi Lone village in Shan's Pekhon township, he said.

"Whether viewed from the air or from the ground, it is very clear that this location is a displacement camp. But deliberately bombing it repeatedly constitutes a war crime," he said.