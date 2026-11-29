LONDON: Saudi Arabia, Russia and the 19 other OPEC+ members on Sunday put off a decision on contentious production capacity levels, citing market "uncertainty" as the Iran and Ukraine wars have muddied the outlook.

Analysts had expected the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to face difficult talks on quotas for next year and on new baseline capacity levels for each member, which form the basis for the output quotas.

In an online meeting, OPEC+ members decided to "continue consultations and assess market developments" citing "current market conditions and uncertainty".

A decision on new baseline capacity levels is to be taken "on 6 June 2027, or earlier, if market conditions may permit", the group said in a statement, noting that "some participating countries requested further deliberations... to be concluded by the end of March 2027".

The US war against OPEC member Iran affecting the vital Strait of Hormuz and a flare-up of energy infrastructure attacks in Russia's invasion of Ukraine have muddied the outlook.

'Bought time'

"What was meant to be one of the most consequential OPEC+ meetings in years ended with a decision not to decide. The group has bought time rather than resolved its problems," Rystad Energy analyst Jorge Leon told AFP.

"With two wars clouding the oil market outlook, flexibility makes sense. But there is a risk that market fundamentals deteriorate faster than the geopolitical fog lifts," he added.

"The great irony is that OPEC+ will enter 2027 underproducing against its quotas by more than two million barrels per day, yet oversupplying the market by 1.5 million. OPEC+ can postpone its decisions, but it cannot postpone market reality," he said.