ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's military announced Sunday that it will send troops to help strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defenses following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In a statement, it said the troops would carry out their duties within Saudi territory under existing defense cooperation arrangements.

The military did not disclose the number of soldiers, their specific assignments, the duration of the deployment, or when the troops are set to land in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, a major U.S. ally in the region, has been facing mounting pressure after the Iran war erupted in February following U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.

The kingdom has been countering the Houthis over the past decade in Yemen’s civil war, backing the internationally recognized government in the south. However, the Houthis control Yemen's most populous areas, including Sanaa.

The rebels have also restarted their attacks on ships in the Red Sea following the war on Iran. In recent months, they performed their biggest land grab in years, capturing Yemen’s Red Sea coast from pro-government forces.

This, along with the closure of a key Saudi pipeline, strengthened their ability to choke off Saudi oil exports, pushing up global fuel prices and giving Iran greater leverage.