GENEVA: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the United States on Saturday to lift sanctions on Cuba, as the island suffers a crippling economic crisis.

Washington has since January launched a devastating set of new sanctions and an oil blockade against Cuba, hammering the economy and prompting widespread blackouts and shortages of necessities.

"I just returned from #Cuba, saddened by what I saw," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X.

"Hospital corridors full of small hands holding big hopes. Health workers giving everything they have. Children should never pay for political disputes."

"I urge the US to lift the sanctions, for their sake," Tedros added.

Tedros said this week that life expectancy on the communist-run island had fallen from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 years in 2025, the first decline since records began in 1950.

The 2025 figures predate the US fuel blockade imposed in January.

The blockade, which builds on a six-decade US trade embargo, sharply accelerated the worst crisis in Cuba in decades, leaving state services on the brink of collapse.