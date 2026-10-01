Cockpit stabbing on FlyDubai plane to Tel Aviv puts crew-related hijackings in focus

NEW YORK: A pilot on a plane traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv stabbed the other pilot and then apparently tried to crash the aircraft Wednesday before being subdued by passengers and crew.

The Boeing 737 made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, where the unnamed pilot was detained, but not before an abrupt descent prompted Israel to scramble warplanes over concerns of a possible hijacking.

Here are some past examples of plane hijackings and attempted hijackings potentially involving pilots or crew members:

Oct. 22, 2023

An off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot tried to cut the engines of a Horizon Air jet traveling from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco while riding in an extra seat in the cockpit. The plane was diverted and landed in Portland with more than 80 people. Joseph Emerson told police he was despondent over a friend’s recent death, had taken psychedelic mushrooms and hadn’t slept in days.

March 21, 2022

A China Eastern Airlines flight from Kunming in southwest China to Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, slammed into a mountain, killing all 132 people aboard. Chinese authorities have yet to release their final investigative report, but data released by American investigators earlier this year suggests the jet's engines were deliberately shut off and there was a cockpit struggle before the plane nose-dived.

March 24, 2015

The co-pilot on a Germanwings jet traveling from Barcelona, Spain, to Duesseldorf, Germany, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately crashed the plane into the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board. Andreas Lubitz had struggled with depression and suffered from sleeplessness and fear of losing his vision.

Feb. 17, 2014

The co-pilot on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to Milan, Italy, hijacked the jet and rerouted it to Geneva, Switzerland. Hailemedhin Abera Tegegn, the co-pilot, surrendered to local police and sought political asylum. None of the 193 passengers were harmed.

Nov. 29, 2013

The pilot of a Mozambique Airlines plane traveling from the southern African nation to Angola deliberately downed the jet in a national park in Namibia, killing all 33 people on board. Authorities said at the time that Herminio dos Santos Fernandes, the pilot, locked the cockpit door and set the plane on course to crash when the co-pilot went to the bathroom.