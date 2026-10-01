Two Indian nationals from Punjab guilty in $2 million US cargo theft case

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian nationals from Punjab have been found guilty by a federal jury in the United States for their roles in a scheme to steal high-value cargo worth at least $2 million from warehouses across Southern California and Texas by fraudulently using legitimate trucking companies to secure shipping contracts.

Arshpreet Singh, 28, of Sacramento, and Vikramjeet Singh, 31, of Fontana, were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate or foreign shipments. Arshpreet was also convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Vikramjeet was acquitted of the wire fraud conspiracy charge.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the defendants and their co-conspirators purchased or fraudulently used legitimate trucking companies to bid on authentic shipping contracts. After winning the bids, they picked up cargo loads but allegedly failed to deliver them to the agreed destinations.

Evidence presented during the seven-day trial showed that the scheme operated from March 2024 to June 2025. The stolen cargo included high-value electronics such as televisions and laptops, appliances and other consumer goods. Other stolen items included vacuum cleaners, LED lights, shoes and tyres. The estimated loss was at least $2 million.

The thefts occurred at locations across Southern California, including Fontana, Vernon, Santa Fe Springs, Perris, City of Industry, Long Beach, Compton, Commerce, Pico Rivera, Chino and Moreno Valley, as well as Grand Prairie, Texas.