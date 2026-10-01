Two Indian nationals from Punjab guilty in $2 million US cargo theft case

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian nationals from Punjab have been found guilty by a federal jury in the United States for their roles in a scheme to steal high-value cargo worth at least $2 million from warehouses across Southern California and Texas by fraudulently using legitimate trucking companies to secure shipping contracts.
Arshpreet Singh, 28, of Sacramento, and Vikramjeet Singh, 31, of Fontana, were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate or foreign shipments. Arshpreet was also convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Vikramjeet was acquitted of the wire fraud conspiracy charge.
According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the defendants and their co-conspirators purchased or fraudulently used legitimate trucking companies to bid on authentic shipping contracts. After winning the bids, they picked up cargo loads but allegedly failed to deliver them to the agreed destinations.
Evidence presented during the seven-day trial showed that the scheme operated from March 2024 to June 2025. The stolen cargo included high-value electronics such as televisions and laptops, appliances and other consumer goods. Other stolen items included vacuum cleaners, LED lights, shoes and tyres. The estimated loss was at least $2 million.
The thefts occurred at locations across Southern California, including Fontana, Vernon, Santa Fe Springs, Perris, City of Industry, Long Beach, Compton, Commerce, Pico Rivera, Chino and Moreno Valley, as well as Grand Prairie, Texas.
Prosecutors said the defendants purchased established trucking companies to facilitate the scheme. In March 2024, Arshpreet allegedly agreed to purchase Texas-based Z&F Transportation LLC for about $22,000. Later that month, a co-conspirator using the company picked up a load of televisions in Fontana but never delivered it to Florida.
In May 2024, co-conspirators purchased Skyways Trucking LLC and allegedly used it to steal laptops, televisions, solar panels and other goods by booking loads through brokers, including Uber Freight.
US District Judge Anne Hwang scheduled sentencing for January 20, 2027. Arshpreet faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, while Vikramjeet faces up to five years.
The FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and several local law enforcement agencies investigated the case.