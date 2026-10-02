'Defence diplomacy': China widens military footprint with Laos air base

BANGKOK: When China opened its first overseas air force base this week, a joint facility in isolated Laos, it was sending a signal -- its foreign military foothold is set to grow, analysts said.

Beijing has long sought to increase its influence across Asia-Pacific, competing with Washington and its allies over crucial shipping routes and undersea resource exploration, including in the disputed South China Sea.

Under leader Xi Jinping, the world's second-largest economy has sought to modernise its military, ramping up defence spending and pressure on Taiwan, which it claims.

Until now, installations abroad were primarily naval bases.

The Joint Flight Training and Support Centre in Laos is the "first air force base that China has abroad", said Joshua Kurlantzick, a Southeast Asia expert at the Council on Foreign Relations.

He told AFP that more will likely be established, in the region and in other nations friendly to China, as it experiments with how to run an air base beyond its borders.

China is "not building one base in Laos and stopping", he said.

The two communist nations said the centre at Ban Keun airfield, north of the Laotian capital Vientiane, was aimed at training Laotian air force pilots.

China's defence ministry added that the site would be "maintained for normal operations by both sides" and did not target any third party.

Security researcher Collin Koh said that China -- Laos's largest creditor -- was "trying to showcase that it is able to extend itself in defence diplomacy", at least with "amenable countries".

Training Laotian pilots will require China to put military assets there -- whether modest transport aircraft or modern fighter jets.

"From training then you have a (Chinese) military presence," Koh said.