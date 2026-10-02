Ethiopia's government pushes Tigray rebels back as regional tensions spike

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia's Tigray rebels have been pushed out of a neighbouring state by a government counter-offensive, a humanitarian source said on Friday, but the conflict has triggered a breakdown in the country's relations with Eritrea and Egypt.

Fighting erupted last week in northern Ethiopia as the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) launched attacks into the states of Afar and Amhara, raising fears of a return to the devastating 2020-2022 civil war.

The government accuses Eritrea of supporting the TPLF, and the two countries broke diplomatic relations on Thursday.

Ethiopia expelled 10 Eritrean diplomats and shut its embassy in Asmara, while Eritrea responded that it would "sever all diplomatic ties".

Ethiopia also expelled an Egyptian diplomat without explanation, prompting a reciprocal move by Cairo. The two were already at odds over Addis Ababa's new Nile mega-dam, with Egypt strengthening ties with Eritrea in recent months.

Eritrea has long feared landlocked Ethiopia plans to invade and seize access to its coastline.

The TPLF's leader, Debretsion Gebremichael, said in a video published late Thursday that "the war is regional and it is a war to control the Red Sea".

The African Union, based in Ethiopia, said it was "following with concern the heightened tensions between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt", urging "maximum restraint".