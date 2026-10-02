Global life expectancy nearly back to pre-Covid levels, but healthy years lag: WHO

GENEVA: Global life expectancy is close to the levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, but the outlook for years lived in good health is recovering more slowly, the WHO said Friday.

Life expectancy reached 73.3 years in 2023 -- close to the 73.4 years recorded in 2019 before the pandemic struck, the World Health Organization said in its annual Global Health Estimates (GHE) report.

The coronavirus crisis plunged global life expectancy down to 71.5 years in 2021.

"Living longer is one of the great achievements of public health," said Alain Labrique, head of the WHO's data department.

"The next challenge is to ensure that those additional years are lived in good health, while health systems adapt to respond to the changing needs of populations."

The UN agency said healthy life expectancy had recovered from the pandemic more slowly, standing at 62.8 years in 2023 -- 0.4 years below the 2019 level.

Meanwhile dementia deaths have tripled and anxiety- and depression-related health loss has risen sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between 2000 and 2023, the WHO Americas region recorded the largest increases in risk of mortality and healthy life loss, while the Western Pacific saw substantial declines.