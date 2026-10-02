Taiwan receives its first US-made F-16V fighter jets

Taiwan received its first two US-made F-16V fighter jets on Friday, as the island democracy upgrades its military capabilities to deter a potential Chinese attack.

The warplanes are part of an $8 billion deal for 66 F-16Vs approved during US President Donald Trump's first term and scheduled for delivery this year.

The arrival of the aircraft comes as Taiwan awaits Washington's approval of a separate $14 billion arms package that Trump paused after Chinese objections.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize it.

The two F-16Vs, made by US defence contractor Lockheed Martin, touched down under a clear sky at Taiwan's air force base in Taitung, on the island's southeast coast.

The jets had been expected in early September after making refuelling stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Local media reported that the planes had turned back to Hawaii shortly after taking off for Guam. No official explanation was given.

Dozens of locals, some equipped with binoculars and long-lensed cameras, gathered near the air base's perimeter fence to watch the highly anticipated arrival of the jets.

Kimi Chi, a salesman from the central city of Taichung, had travelled through the night to be able to photograph the aircraft landing in Taitung.

He was philosophical about the delays, saying "good things take time."

"In terms of hardware capabilities, there will definitely be an improvement," the 37-year-old told AFP.

"But what we are actually lacking the most right now is pilots. Of course, I hope the government can provide better additional allowances for these military pilots."