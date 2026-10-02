Two major Kyiv bridges shut after Russian drone strikes

Traffic was halted across one of Kyiv's main bridges and restricted at a second one on Friday after Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital, the authorities said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Southern Bridge, which connects the east and west of Kyiv over the Dnipro river, was "completely closed" to traffic in both directions.

The Paton Bridge, further north, was only open one way, he added, but there were no reports that it had been hit.

Russian drones struck the support structures of the Southern Bridge on Thursday. The crossing was temporarily closed while a structural assessment was made.