An Ebola treatment center was burned down as the death toll in Congo passes 4,000

BUNIA, Congo: Congo's Ebola outbreak has killed more than 4,000 people, authorities said, as they struggle to contain what has become the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history.

The latest figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday showed that 4,018 people have died among 8,300 cases recorded since the outbreak was declared in eastern Congo on May 15.

The aid group Médecins Sans Frontières, known in English as Doctors Without Borders, said Friday the outbreak has particularly worsened in the North Kivu province, accounting for 40% of new confirmed cases since the end of August.

“It is like fighting a wildfire,” Stephanie Hoffman, MSF coordinator in Butembo, said. “Multiple outbreaks are developing at the same time, with varying intensity and in different locations.”

Some health workers, meanwhile, gathered at the epicenter in Ituri Province to demand payment for wages owed to them. The protesters, who included surveillance team members, waved placards saying, “No money, no data!” and “No payment for months.”

Some of the workers haven't been paid for August and September, said Biongi Beiza, one of the protesters in Bunia, Ituri's capital. “There is no explanation from the administration,” he said.

Congolese authorities did not immediately address the issue. Front-line workers have gone on strike several times since the outbreak began, further hampering efforts to contain the disease.

A senior U.N. official said an Ebola-hit displacement camp housing a transit center for infected patients was burned by soldiers earlier this week as they were looking for weapons in Kigonze, on the outskirts of Bunia, forcing 19,000 people in the camp to flee.