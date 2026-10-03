Car crashes into crowd in Australia, 10 injured

SYDNEY: A driver lost control and crashed his car into a crowd of rugby league fans in the eastern Australian city of Newcastle on Saturday, injuring 10 people including children, police said.

Thousands of supporters had gathered to farewell local rugby league side the Newcastle Knights ahead of their grand final match against the Sydney Roosters on Sunday.

But the festive environment was shattered when an 18-year-old rugby fan "driving erratically" lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the crowd, police said.

"He was revving the car, he was excited, he was a supporter, he was there for the joy of the moment," Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris told national broadcaster ABC.

"Somehow he lost control of the car... and he's gone into the crowd."

Two people were in a critical condition -- a five-year-old girl and 67-year-old man.

Two other young children were hurt, police said.

The driver had been taken into custody.

"One person made a decision in a split second that put everyone at risk," said Jenny Aitchison, the roads minister for the state of New South Wales.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said "my thoughts are with everyone injured or involved in the horrible incident this morning in Newcastle".

"Rugby league brings people together, and this should have been a weekend of excitement and pride for Newcastle fans," he wrote in a post on X.

And Knights captain Kalyn Ponga said on Instagram: "We're thinking of you, your families and everyone in our Newcastle community."

"Sending our love and support."