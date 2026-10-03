Hindu temple in Ohio attacked with bricks; windows shattered

CHANDIGARH: A Hindu temple in Ohio, the United States, was allegedly attacked with bricks on October 2, causing significant damage to the building. Notably, the devotees were present on the premises during the incident.

The Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, in the Greater Cleveland area, was targeted at around 1:30 pm. In a post on X, Hindu American Foundation wrote, "The Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights was attacked by perpetrator(s). Surveillance video is available and being reviewed by authorities. The @FBI@Civil Rights are being alerted. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and offering all assistance."

"This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate and vitriol directed at the Hindu American community. We ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority. We also call on our nation’s elected leaders and government agencies to publicly and unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities.’’

In another post, the association further stated this outrageous attack comes on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and the beginning of Hindu Heritage Month as decreed by the state of Ohio.

A post on X by the Coalition of Hindus of North America read, "This afternoon, in a fresh incident of Hinduphobia, the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadtaldham, in the greater Cleveland area, Ohio, was attacked and vandalised with bricks, shattering windows while priests and some devotees were inside. This comes as Hindus in Ohio begin celebrating Hindu Heritage Month and honour the Divine Feminine through Navratri in less than 10 days."