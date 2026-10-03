Hindu temple in Ohio attacked with bricks; windows shattered

CHANDIGARH: A Hindu temple in Ohio, the United States, was allegedly attacked with bricks on October 2, causing significant damage to the building. Notably, the devotees were present on the premises during the incident.
The Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, in the Greater Cleveland area, was targeted at around 1:30 pm. In a post on X, Hindu American Foundation wrote, "The Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights was attacked by perpetrator(s). Surveillance video is available and being reviewed by authorities. The @FBI@Civil Rights are being alerted. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and offering all assistance."
"This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate and vitriol directed at the Hindu American community. We ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority. We also call on our nation’s elected leaders and government agencies to publicly and unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities.’’
In another post, the association further stated this outrageous attack comes on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and the beginning of Hindu Heritage Month as decreed by the state of Ohio.
A post on X by the Coalition of Hindus of North America read, "This afternoon, in a fresh incident of Hinduphobia, the Shree Swaminarayan Hindu Temple Vadtaldham, in the greater Cleveland area, Ohio, was attacked and vandalised with bricks, shattering windows while priests and some devotees were inside. This comes as Hindus in Ohio begin celebrating Hindu Heritage Month and honour the Divine Feminine through Navratri in less than 10 days."
The coalition pressed Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas, along with municipal authorities, to publicly condemn the occurrence while demanding prompt action from law enforcement.
"We call upon Mayor Kim Thomas and @RichmondHtsOH to condemn such bigotry and @PoliceRichmond to take swift action against the perpetrator,’’ it read.
The post refrained from naming any suspect or furnishing particulars regarding potential arrests. It also did not outline specific evidence confirming a religious motive behind the assault.
The organisation highlighted that the event transpired just as the Hindu community in Ohio commenced celebrations for Hindu Heritage Month, while also pointing towards the impending Navratri observances.
Hindu Heritage Month is traditionally commemorated throughout October by various community organisations across the United States.
CoHNA has previously documented several incidents of vandalism targeting Hindu temples and religious sites in the US. Its timeline includes the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York, in August 2022, and hateful graffiti at the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California, in December 2023.
BAPS temples in Melville, New York, and the Sacramento area of California were also vandalised in September 2024. In March 2025, a BAPS temple in Chino Hills, California, was defaced with messages targeting the Hindu community.