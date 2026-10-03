Israeli forces help settlers seize West Bank olive groves, say witnesses

BEITA: Israeli soldiers on Saturday backed settlers who seized Palestinian olive groves at the start of the harvest season, with injuries reported in several places across the occupied West Bank, witnesses and medics said.

October is the traditional start of the harvest for Palestinians, many of whom regard olive trees as a cultural symbol. This year's season comes as violence soars, including near-daily attacks or thefts by settlers, who enjoy political support from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government ahead of October 27 elections.

Near the village of Beita in the northern West Bank, Palestinians began the harvest in the morning when they were confronted by settlers, who briefly backed down when faced down by the farmers as well as visiting solidarity activists, some of them Israeli, witnesses said.

Soldiers then rushed in, sending the farmers and activists running out, and detained a number of the Palestinians, including one who could be heard screaming inside a military jeep, an AFP journalist witnessed.

The Israeli army detained six journalists including one from AFP. They were released after 20 minutes without charge.