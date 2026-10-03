Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, protests killing of two people by BSF

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday summoned India’s Chargé d’Affaires and lodged a “strong protest” over the killing of two people by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border, claiming they were civilians.

The protest followed the BSF’s killing of two suspected Pakistani intruders in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Friday, according to Indian officials. The incident took place around noon.

Pakistan disputed India’s account and said the two people killed were civilians.

Punjab shares a 553-km-long international border with Pakistan.

Tarn Taran Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bhikiwind) Atul Soni said three intruders were advancing towards the Indian side, but one later returned to Pakistan. The two others continued moving towards the Indian side despite warnings from BSF troops to turn back, Soni said.

According to a BSF sentry, the two men were also provoking the troops and saying they wanted to enter Indian territory, he said. The BSF subsequently opened fire, killing the two men, Soni said, adding that senior BSF officers visited the spot.

The identities of the two deceased were being ascertained, he said.

However, Pakistani officials have claimed that the two were civilians visiting the border who inadvertently crossed the international border. Islamabad has also denied reports that they were intruders.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday that the Indian Chargé d'Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to “lodge Pakistan's strong protest over the killing”.

“The BSF personnel resorted to unprovoked lethal force against unarmed civilians. Such use of force was wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate, resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives,” it said.

It further said the incident amounted to a serious violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life, and raised serious concerns regarding the protection of civilian life under international law.

It called upon the Indian side “to conduct an immediate, transparent and credible investigation” into the incident, take appropriate disciplinary and legal action against those found responsible, and formally communicate the findings and action taken to the Pakistani government.

(With inputs from PTI)