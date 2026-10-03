What to know about the investigation into Cornell University gang rape allegations

The school's investigation produced conflicting accounts

Only a fraction of the evidence collected by the school has become public, but the portions that have provided a fuller — though disputed — timeline of events, as well as a glimpse at how the men responded to being accused.

According to the records, the woman had been invited to the fraternity by a member for whom she had long held strong romantic feelings. Cornell's disciplinary panel found that she initially consented to sex with that man and one of his friends, though she later alleged in her lawsuit that she had been pressured into taking drugs and alcohol and was too intoxicated to consent.

Later, other men started coming into the room, some drawn by a message one of the fraternity brothers sent to a Snapchat group at 1:42 a.m. using a vulgar term to advertise that a woman's body was freely available.

The woman told investigators that her intoxication had rendered her partly defenseless. She said some of the men inhaled drugs off her unclothed body. "I felt like bait. I felt like lions around me. It just was a totally debilitating place to be in," she told investigators.

The records also show that she acknowledged that her memory of the night was spotty, due to her extreme inebriation, and had verbally acquiesced to some acts she later felt were sexual abuse.

Some of the accused men disputed her account when speaking to investigators, or said that the drug use and sexual activity were consensual.

Cornell hasn't detailed the results of its investigation, but said it resulted in some students being expelled. The records show it also cleared at least some of the men of sexual assault allegations.