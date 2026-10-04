Two shot dead and dozens injured at Vienna, Georgia, block party shooting

VIENNA: Two people were shot to death and nearly three dozen others were injured at a block party early Sunday morning in southern Georgia, according to state law enforcement officials.

Deputies from the Dooly County Sheriff's Office were on patrol at a neighborhood block party around 1:25 a.m. Sunday in Vienna when shots were fired, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Vienna is about 130 miles (about 209 kilometers) south of Atlanta and about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of the Florida border.

Deputies found two people dead at the scene and multiple others who had been shot, officials said. Police did not specify how many of the 35 injured had been shot or provide any details about what injuries they had and how serious those were. Victims were taken to several hospitals to be treated, the GBI said.

Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls said the two men, ages 20 and 23, were pronounced dead at the scene with fatal gunshot wounds. He said multiple other people were also shot, calling the scene “horrific.”

Authorities have not said whether any suspects are in custody or currently being sought or what the motive for the shooting may have been.

The sheriff and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation did not immediately return messages seeking additional details.