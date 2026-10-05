Flydubai co-pilot planned to crash plane into Ben Gurion Airport, Israeli media reports

Hamam al-Hammami, the Omani co-pilot behind the September 30 terrorist attack aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had planned to direct the airliner into Ben Gurion Airport, according to reports published on Sunday by The Times of Israel.

Currently detained and undergoing interrogation within the United Arab Emirates, al-Hammami informed investigators that his plan involved operating the flight in a routine manner after incapacitating the captain, securing all mandatory landing clearances, and subsequently crashing into an airport facility or stationed aircraft, as detailed by Hebrew media sources cited by The Times of Israel.

By deferring action until the final phase, he calculated he could preclude anyone from recognising the unfolding situation, sounding alarms, or obstructing his objective.

According to The Times of Israel, that consideration accounted for why al-Hammami delayed seizing control of the flight deck until the aeroplane traversed Jordanian airspace.

His actions were thwarted when Captain Smit Machchhar, despite suffering an assault and stab wounds from al-Hammami, succeeded in unlatching the cockpit portal, allowing a group of Israeli travellers to grapple with and restrain the assailant, while an individual among them steadied the aircraft prior to two off-duty aviators stepping in to assume command of the controls.

Reports cited by The Times of Israel indicated that al-Hammami had visited Ben Gurion Airport on multiple occasions during preceding months following flight duties with flydubai.