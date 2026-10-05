Nigeria military aircraft crashes with more than 30 onboard

LAGOS: A Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed Monday in southwestern Nigeria's Ondo state with 32 people on board, according to the military and the aviation minister.

Air force spokesman Ehimen Ejodame said the aircraft was on a "routine mission" from Benin City in Nigeria's south to the economic hub Lagos when it went down at Igbokoda in Ondo state.

"Preliminary information suggests that there were 25 passengers and 7 crew members on board," Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said on X.