Messi set for emotional Argentina farewell in Buenos Aires friendly vs Benin

"Messi leaves behind something unequaled," national coach Lionel Scaloni says. "We have to keep playing, but the feeling of having him on the pitch is unique. I've never seen anyone else convey what he does on a football field, and that is what we're going to miss." However, Scaloni — who is in advanced negotiations to renew his contract for another four years — looks beyond Messi with optimism: "The Argentine national team will endure. We will remain at a high level, I have no doubt about that."

The future is here In the first two post-World Cup matches without Messi, Argentina dazzled in the past week with resounding victories against Bolivia 4-0 and Burkina Faso 7-0. Despite the opponents' stature, the matches offered compelling glimpses of what lies ahead.

Alongside established stars like Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernández, and Lautaro Martínez, an exciting wave of new talent emerged — creative midfielders Nicolás Paz and Franco Mastantuono, and wingers Gianluca Prestianni and Leonel Flores. Flores is a Boca Juniors youth player who made his professional debut just two months ago and has already earned senior national team experience.

"There's a changing of the guard; maybe we have to play differently now, not thinking in terms of 'Messi and 10 others,' but rather as a unified team," supporter Cristian Versalles, 55, told the AP after watching the victory over Burkina Faso on Saturday. His son, Ramiro, 23, added, "Given the number of players coming through, there's definitely a new generation ready to step up. Nico Paz is the heir apparent."

Paz, playing out of Italian club Como, was one of the scorers. Also at the friendly and wearing the No. 19 jersey — the same one Messi wore during his senior national team debut in 2005 — 10-year-old fan Uzzi Rivero admitted, "It makes me really sad that he doesn't play for Argentina anymore." However, the youngster scowled at the suggestion that Argentina might face a trophy-less era following Messi's retirement.

Another fan, Valentina Gago, 20, said: "I'm excited about Argentina without Messi; my favorite player is Lautaro Martínez. It's not the same as Messi but I love him just the same." With his goal against Burkina Faso, Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martínez ranks as Argentina's third-highest all-time goal-scorer with 42.

"As long as the players are eager to give their all for the shirt, for me, Argentina will remain a contender," Gago said.

The world will find out at the 2028 Copa América.