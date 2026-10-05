US withdraws all bomber planes from UK airbase: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon confirmed reports Sunday that the United States has withdrawn all B-1 bomber planes from Royal Air Force Fairford, the UK airbase where a suspicious incident triggered nearby evacuations.

A statement from a Pentagon official said "we can acknowledge now that all U.S. bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States."

The statement noted that "operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time."

Police were called to the base in southwest England last Sunday after a local farmer reported a group of men with several vans engaged in "suspicious" activity.

The scare forced evacuations at 85 homes near the airbase, which was used to launch strikes on Iran.