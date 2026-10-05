What will the next leader of the UN need to get the job done in an increasingly complex world?

Much talk of a shared future with the UN at the center

After 10 years at the helm of the United Nations, Guterres said he is strongly convinced that its greatest power is to build a tomorrow that works for everyone. As he put it, "Our shared future will be forged by whether humanity can govern power wisely."

Guterres then issued challenges to the United Nations that will be led by his successor, the 193 countries in the General Assembly "and humanity itself."

Will you "uphold the law before impunity becomes normalized?" Will you "end wars before they consume generations?" Will you tackle inequality "before societies fracture?" Will you accelerate climate action "before tipping points are crossed?" Will you govern artificial intelligence "before it governs us?" Guterres asked.

For the next secretary-general — the selection process is ongoing — the top priority will be reconfiguring the United Nations to reflect the 21st century rather than the post-World War II era when it was established.

The new U.N. chief "will have the most monumental task that the U.N. has faced in decades because you have a U.N. that's going through this critical reform process that it has not gone through for a long time," said Kizito Byenkya, the Open Society Institute's advocacy director.

The U.N.'s financial crisis has led to budget cuts and efforts to consolidate programs and agencies, and eliminate hundreds of mandates ordering the U.N. Secretariat to take a wide variety of actions and deliver reports, many that never get read. That's just to name a few.

At the same time, Byenkya told The Associated Press, "You have huge pressure on all sides for the new secretary-general to act like a general and really play a central role in mediation for world conflicts." He cited the late secretary-general Kofi Annan, who became directly involved in some conflicts and was a skilled mediator and negotiator.

"If you look at the conflicts we've been facing in the last few years, let's say from Gaza to Sudan to Ukraine and more, you often have to ask yourself: Where has the role of the United Nations been with all of these?," he said. "In the time of Kofi Annan, he was center to all."