Best-selling British author Jeffrey Archer dies aged 86

British author Jeffrey Archer, who penned a series of best-selling novels, served as a Conservative MP and was convicted of perjury, died suddenly at 86, his publisher HarperCollins said.

Archer died "suddenly and peacefully at his home between writing sessions" on Monday, HarperCollins said. His editor, Kate Elton, called him a "master storyteller and an editor's dream".

The writer had been due to appear at Cheltenham Literary Festival this week to discuss "Adam and Eve", what he described as his final novel after 50 years of storytelling. It was due to be published Tuesday.

The Sun tabloid reported that he had been signing books for fans at an event in London on Sunday.

Archer had revealed in 2014 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The author led a life as colourful as the characters in his novels, which sold over 300 million copies, according to his website.

Talented and ambitious, he was a high flyer who could never quite escape the whiff of scandal despite a talent for bouncing back from humiliating setbacks.

Politics and sex were the ingredients which ensured his success as a novelist. But in real life the combination led to the downfall of the man who once hoped to become mayor of London.

He was tried for perjury and perverting the course of justice after a friend admitted he had supplied a false alibi during a libel case the peer brought against the Daily Star tabloid in 1987.

Archer had sued the newspaper over a claim he had slept with a prostitute, winning £500,000 in damages. Ambitious from his earliest years, Archer used his charm and fund-raising abilities to climb almost to the top of the Conservative Party.