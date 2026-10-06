Doval holds talks with top aid to Canada PM on bilateral security

NEW DELHI: India and Canada on Tuesday reviewed progress in bilateral security and law-enforcement cooperation, as the two countries work to deepen ties.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met David Morrison, Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Canada’s G7 and G20 Sherpa. The meeting was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue at the NSA level.

"The two sides reviewed the state of security and law-enforcement cooperation and agreed to identify additional areas for cooperation,” sources said. The talks come as New Delhi and Ottawa seek to consolidate a reset in bilateral relations and advance negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The two sides have set an end-2026 target for concluding the pact, with officials indicating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Canada in December if negotiations are completed in time.