Online gambling racket busted in Sri Lanka, 8 Indian nationals arrested

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police have arrested eight Indian nationals for allegedly operating an illegal online gambling racket from a residence in Thalawathugoda, a suburb of Colombo.

The arrests followed a targeted raid conducted by officers from the Thalangama Police, with assistance from the Cyber Crimes Investigation Unit and other specialized divisions. Acting on a tip-off, police obtained a search warrant from the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court before searching the property.

All eight suspects, aged between 22 and 51, are Indian nationals, police said.

During the raid, authorities seized six computers, 39 mobile phones and a large quantity of computer accessories believed to have been used in connection with the alleged online betting operation.

The suspects remain in police custody as investigators work to determine the scale of the operation and identify any wider network linked to the alleged illegal gambling activities.

The arrests come amid a broader crackdown by Sri Lankan authorities on foreign-operated cybercrime and online fraud operations reported to be operating from various parts of the island.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)