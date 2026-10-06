Pakistan PM urges Imran Khan supporters to end protest march

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the party of Imran Khan on Tuesday to call off a protest march moving through the country's northwest towards Islamabad and re-enter negotiations with the government.

Supporters of the jailed former prime minister began the march on Sunday, demanding Khan's release after several rounds of talks with authorities aimed at de-escalation stalled.

"I still ask them to come to their senses. End your long marches and sit-ins. Once you end them, we will certainly sit down with you and talk," Sharif said, referring to the leadership of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The Pakistani premier also warned of the demonstration's negative impact on the economy, saying that undermining the government's economic efforts "would amount to hostility toward the state".

"We will not allow this to happen. The law will take its course. Protecting the lives and property of the people is our responsibility, and we will ensure this by all means," Sharif said.