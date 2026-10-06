Yemen's Houthis claim attack on Riyadh airport, deny losing territory

SANAA: Yemen's Houthis claimed an attack on the main airport in the Saudi capital while also denying on Tuesday losing territory to government forces, as fighting intensified.

After declaring a counter-offensive, government forces claimed Monday to have pushed the Houthis out of the Bab al-Mandab area, a key shipping route in the Red Sea, as well as the port city of Mocha, which was captured last month.

Claims by both sides have been impossible to independently verify with the situation on the ground moving fast and access for journalists difficult.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed on Telegram that the group still held all territory recently seized, including strategic areas along the Red Sea coast.

Their fighters "have full control over all their advances on the ground", he said.

He said the Houthis had carried out dozens of strikes in the past few hours targeting government forces in Yemen's Al-Jawf and Marib regions, while also attacking Taiz governorate.

On Monday night, the Houthis said they had struck Riyadh airport and a refinery belonging to Saudi state oil giant Aramco.

Loud explosions rattled the Saudi capital on Monday evening.

On Tuesday Saudi Arabia's civilian aviation authority said at least three people were also wounded in attacks on Jazan and Najran airports near the Yemen border a day earlier.

Saudi Arabia, the main backer of the Yemeni government, has been providing air support for a counter-offensive launched by government forces.