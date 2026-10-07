Ebola creates new hot spots in Congo as responders describe 'chaotic' response

The Ebola outbreak in Congo is creating new hot spots where there's little to no support for patients, responders and officials say, as health workers admit there could still be a long way to go in fighting the disease that has killed over 4,000 people.

More than 70% of new cases are still coming from outside of known contacts and at least 60% of deaths are outside of treatment centers, Africa CDC Director-General Dr. Jean Kaseya told The Associated Press.

"There are so many other people who are becoming sick, who are not tested, treated, or listed," said Kaseya on Tuesday.

The conflict-battered, remote North Kivu province, which has emerged as the new epicenter, now accounts for around 40% of all newly confirmed cases in Congo, compared with 24% at the end of August.

But the response on the ground is "chaotic," said Stephanie Hoffmann, a project coordinator with Doctors Without Borders (MSF). "There is a lack of coordination and organization, but there's certainly a lack of actors present here," Hoffmann told the AP.

Congo's deadliest Ebola outbreak — caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which has no approved vaccine or treatment — was declared in May under some of the most challenging conditions imaginable fueled by mass population movements, rebel violence, mistrust and poor welfare of front line workers.