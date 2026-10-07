French PM denies police ordered to confront student protesters

French security forces do not have orders to "confront" protesting high school students, the prime minister said Wednesday, as allegations of police brutality mounted following days of protests that have shaken the country.

Hundreds of students, police and teaching staff have been injured since the movement demanding better conditions in high schools began, and more than 6,500 people -- mostly minors -- have been arrested.

After rights groups, unions and the students accused authorities of using disproportionate force, the government said it would suspend the use of stun grenades by police at student-led demonstrations.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a televised address Wednesday evening that the country could not be "indifferent" to the concerns of high school students, acknowledging that the "anger of young people does not come from nowhere".

He denied that security forces have "orders to confront" the young people, and promised the government would present a plan to respond to the crisis at the end of October.

But organisers urged fresh demonstrations on Thursday as several education unions called for new nationwide strikes.

"We know that if we stop making our voices heard, the movement will lose momentum," said Marilou, a high school student in Fontainebleau, near Paris, who didn't want to give her full name.

"We want real action, and until we get it, we'll keep mobilising," she told AFP.

Student protestors -- who have complained of missing teachers, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings that cannot cope with rising temperatures -- have requested a meeting with Lecornu, saying they have costed proposals to present.

"I want to urge students -- both high school and university -- to stay mobilised starting tomorrow. Because the balance of power is on our side," said student union leader Ryad Rani.