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Israel strikes Gaza on October 7 anniversary, at least two dead: Officials

Gaza's civil defence identified one of the dead as Mohamed Tamous and said he was a volunteer for the agency, which serves as an emergency rescue service under Hamas.
People take pictures of the Dizengoff Fountain, filled with red dye in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on October 7, 2026, to mark the third anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack.
People take pictures of the Dizengoff Fountain, filled with red dye in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on October 7, 2026, to mark the third anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack.(Photo | AFP)
AFP
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GAZA CITY: Israel carried out new strikes in Gaza on Wednesday as it marked the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, with Palestinian officials reporting two dead.

Loud bangs across the border in Gaza were audible from the site of the Nova music festival just as family members gathered at dawn to mourn the more than 300 revellers killed three years earlier.

In Gaza City, Al-Shifa hospital reported two people killed in an Israeli strike overnight.

Gaza's civil defence identified one of the dead as Mohamed Tamous and said he was a volunteer for the agency, which serves as an emergency rescue service under Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war
Gaza genocide

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