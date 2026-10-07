Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities kill at least 8

KYIV: Russian missiles and drones hit residential and civilian sites in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight into Wednesday, killing at least eight people, Ukrainian officials said.

The attacks came the morning after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on X that Russia was preparing a massive strike.

In the northern city of Pryluky, in the Chernihiv region, a missile struck a high-rise apartment building, and there were reports of dead and injured, said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration. All services were at the site, and rubble removal was ongoing.

At least four people were killed there and 20 injured, including three children, according to preliminary information from the State Emergency Service. Chaus posted photos showing one entrance of the apartment building partially collapsed.

In Kyiv, ballistic missiles hit the capital, with explosions heard across the city center at around 3 a.m., and two people were killed, the city military administration said.

A rocket struck a nonresidential building in Kyiv's Podilskyi district and sparked a fire, while another strike set a garage complex ablaze in the Darnytskyi district, where the fire was extinguished and debris also fell in a nearby open area, the military administration said.