Syria says northeast pipeline damaged in sabotage attack

Syria's state petroleum company said on Wednesday that an oil pipeline in the country's northeast was damaged in a "sabotage attack", the third such incident in recent weeks.

Years of civil war before the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 devastated Syria's oil, gas and electricity sectors, with the country becoming heavily reliant on imports to meet its needs.

In a statement, the Syrian Petroleum Company said the pipeline near "the Tal Hamis area in Al-Hasakah Governorate was subjected to a sabotage attack at 6:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, resulting in damage to the pipeline".

It added that maintenance crews were working to "isolate the damaged section and begin repair and maintenance work".